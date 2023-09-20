An Independence police officer and three other people are hurt after a crash Tuesday night on 24 Highway near River Blvd.

The crash happened on 24 Highway, west of River Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Independence Police Department.

Police said an eastbound SUV swerved into oncoming lanes of westbound 24 Highway and crashed into an oncoming car. That crash pushed the car into the drivers side of a westbound police patrol car.

The crash sent four people to the hospital. Including the driver of the SUV, the driver and passenger in the westbound car, and the officer.

The officer has been released from the hospital. Police did not say if the three others have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.