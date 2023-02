INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A motorcycle officer is recovering after being hit by another driver.

Independence Police said the officer stopped a car for a traffic violation.

The two vehicles were on the right shoulder of MO Route 291 near 23rd Street around 10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said a third driver hit the police motorcycle and the stopped car.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the stopped car also suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.