INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a driver hit an Independence police car, injuring the officer.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 24 Highway at Winfrey, when the road was likely still covered in ice and snow.

The department said the officer was providing traffic control as crews worked to tow a car involved in an earlier crash. The officer was stopped, his emergency lights were on, and cones blocked the eastbound lanes of the road.

Officers said an eastbound driver hit the marked police vehicle. The officer received minor injuries. The department said the other driver appeared to be impaired and was not injured in the crash.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.