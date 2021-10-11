Independence police officer runs Boston Marathon in honor of Madrid-Evans

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence police officer and School Resource Officer was on a grueling journey to remember a fallen brother.
Officer Jeff Nunn ran the Boston Marathon Monday in honor of fallen Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans. Nunn ran the route wearing a special shirt that says “BlaizeOn.”
You can follow his progress online for the next hour, or until he reaches the finish line.
The Independence Police Department and Mayor Eileen Weir both encouraged Officer Nunn with messages on social media.
Madrid-Evans was just 22-year-old and had just graduated the police academy when he was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15. Madrid-Evans and his training officer were checking a house after a report of a wanted man in the area when that suspect opened fire and killed Madrid-Evans. His training officer returned fire and killed the suspect.
Madrid-Evans was laid to rest on Sept. 24.