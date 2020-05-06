Independence police officer shoots, kills one person after chase crosses into Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is dead Tuesday night after an Independence police chase ended in a officer-involved shooting in Kansas City.

Kansas City police told FOX4 the chase began in Independence but ended near 9th and Bales, which is also where the shooting happened.

Police said officers were reportedly chasing a burglary suspect when the suspect fired shots and Independence officers shot back.

One person has died, though KCPD was not able to confirm if it was the burglary suspect at this time.

Another person was injured in the incident but not from the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will update it as more details are confirmed.