Independence Police Officer who died of COVID-19 to be laid to rest

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A procession, funeral, and final call will be held Friday for an Independence police officer who died from COVID-19 last week.

Sergeant John Bullard retired but remained active in the department until his death to COVID-19 on August 11th.

His funeral will be held at Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut, Independence, MO 64050, at 11 a.m.

About an hour later the procession will leave the Auditorium. The police department said it will travel east on Walnut to Memorial Drive. At that point, the procession will turn north and pause in front of the Independence Police Headquarters. That’s where a last radio call will be made for Sgt. Bullard.

The funeral procession for Sgt. Bullard will proceed as follows: pic.twitter.com/U37JPTYKhA — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) August 20, 2021

The procession will then travel west on Truman to Sgt. Bullard’s final resting place.

The police department invites the public to stand along the procession route to pay their respects.

If you are driving in the area around noon, be aware that traffic may be slow, or stop, due to the funeral and procession.