INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The special counsel investigating how overtime was spent at the Independence, Missouri Police Department has finished.

The investigator is releasing a summary of his findings Tuesday morning to the public and media.

It’s been five months since an investigation into possible mismanagement of police overtime began in Independence.

FOX4 sources say Independence City Council members were briefed on the overtime investigation in a closed door, executive session before their Monday night meeting.

When pressed, none would comment on the investigation.

But later, the city did confirm special counsel Dan Nelson has finished the investigation and will release his findings Tuesday.

“[I want to know] where it went and what they’re going to do about,” Harold Liberty said. “Because they sure would do something to one of us if we did it.”

This goes back to February, when city manager Zach Walker said a whistleblower reported at least one Independence police officer racking up 2,800 hours in overtime for non-law enforcement work that had been going on in the jail. That officer received more than $200,000 in gross pay and benefits and is now on leave.

“Are they going to hold him accountable, or are they going to hold his supervisor accountable?” Fina Sanders said. “That’s our tax dollars, it could be used for something better.”

Nelson will hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. in the Independence Utilities Center. FOX4 will be there.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.