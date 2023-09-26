INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department will soon implement body-worn cameras for officers.

The department announced Tuesday that it received a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to deploy 200 body cameras. Independence police are aiming to implement the new cameras in January.

The grant also includes funding for three new positions in the department that will be dedicated to supporting the new equipment, infrastructure and management of digital media.

Next, the department will work to refine its policies and procedures on body cameras and plan its roll-out strategy.

Independence police said implementing a body-worn camera program is part of its commitment to transparency, maintaining community trust and supporting officers.

The move is in line with local and national trends.

In 2020, Kansas City police received funding to give its officers body cameras, and all officers were outfitted with the gear by 2021. In 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also began requiring all uniformed deputies and supervisors to wear body cameras.

A 2018 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics found 47% of general-purpose law enforcement agencies have body-worn cameras. At large police departments, that number jumps to 80%.