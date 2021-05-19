Independence police release more clues in case of missing woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are still investigating a Silver Alert now a week and a half old, adding new clues from their investigation in an effort to track down a missing woman.

Police say 71-year-old Tony Christine Willliamson was reported missing around 2:30 Saturday morning, May 8. She reportedly walked away from an “adult group/care facility” at 1804 South Sterling Ave. in Independence.

The initial alert stated Williamson has been diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenia and other medical issues. She left on foot and is without medication.

By Friday, May 14, police said they had extensively searched the area on foot, with dogs and with drones. However, she was not found.

However, police have reports of her seen walking west 24 Highway at Northern Boulevard on the south sidewalk. She was later seen continuing westbound on US 24 Highway at Ash Street at 4:53 a.m.

Additional clues released today, May 19, indicate Williamson may have been seen the day she went missing in the 2300 block of 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. She was reportedly asking around for tarps and blankets. This was the last report police have of her.

Williamson is described as standing 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown or blue eyes. Police said she was wearing light blue jeans, a light blue or grey zipper hooded sweatshirt and a mask the day she disappeared.

Police ask anyone who has seen her to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.

