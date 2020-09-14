Independence police release name of man killed in crash near 23rd and Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon near 23rd and Noland Road.

Charles Mabie, 52, of Independence died after his BMW was struck while he was waiting at a stop light on Noland Road.

According to police, a Kia Soul rear ended Mabie’s vehicle at a high rate of speed around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Mabie was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say the Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed and there’s no indication that the driver hit their brakes before the crash.

The driver and a passenger in the Kia are still hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Independence Police Department.