Independence police say bicyclist struck in hit-and-run crash Tuesday has died

INDEPNDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence say a bicyclist struck early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash has died from his injuries.

Police say the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street, west of Liberty.

The driver of a Honda Civic struck the bicyclist while they were both heading west on 23rd Street. The driver of the vehicle left the crash scene but was later located and taken into custody for leaving the scene of a crash.

The bicyclist, identified as Clanton D. Perkins, was taken to Centerpoint Hospital, where police announced Wednesday he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.