Independence police say U-Haul truck sought in homicide investigation found in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — On Sunday morning Independence police said a white U-Haul pickup truck that its investigators wanted to find was recovered from Bales Lake at Blue Valley Park on Saturday night.

Independence police were looking for the truck after it was spotted being driven away from a homicide scene on Saturday afternoon in the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue. Police were called to that scene just before 3:30 p.m. where a man was found shot and injured, he later died. He hasn’t been identified yet.

In addition the truck, Independence investigators are still looking for two suspects in relation to the deadly shooting, no arrests have been announced yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Kansas City police were called to E. 23rd and Topping Avenue on a water rescue at about 8 p.m. on Saturday when search teams pulled the truck from the water, nobody was inside.

BREAKING:

There is a truck at the bottom of Bales Lake at Blue Valley Park. Authorities told me they are not sure if there is a body inside of the truck.



A tow truck is currently working to extract the truck. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/aO8zcBsmoz — Chris Searcy (@ChrisSearcyNews) December 6, 2020

IPD asks anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or (816) 325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.

FOX4 will have more on this developing story as further details are confirmed.