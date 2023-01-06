INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a homicide suspect now facing murder charges.

Vyshon Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County but has not been taken into custody yet. Police said they have obtained a warrant for his arrest and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

The 18-year-old is charged in the death of 22-year-old Robert Butler Jr. who was found dead inside an apartment near E. 46th Street and South Brentwood Avenue on Dec. 11. Police said Wilson ran from the scene before officers arrived.

FOX4 has requested court documents further detailing the allegations against Wilson.

Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.