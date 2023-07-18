INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police need help locating the driver who hit a bicyclist late last month.

Independence officers said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on June 27.

Investigators believe a dark colored sedan going northbound on Route 291 hit the cyclist near Kentucky Road. The driver did not stop to help the victim.

Police said the cyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Independence police ask anyone with information about the crash, or the driver involved, to call the traffic safety unit at 816-325-7290.