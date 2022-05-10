INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a 44-year-old man who has been missing since March.

Michael Burton is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen March 17 near E. 22nd Street and S. Home Avenue in Independence.

Police said he could have been driving what is described as a green-blue Nissan Titan with an unknown license plate. It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone who has seen Burton or knows where he might be is asked to contact Independence police Det. Steve Brashears at 816-325-7820 or email leads@indepmo.org, referencing report no. 22-27433.

