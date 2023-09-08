INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Police said 44-year-old Ebony Duncan was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of E. 37th Terrace and Jackson Drive, not far from the Independence Commons.

Officials said someone picked Duncan up in the vehicle pictured below.

Duncan’s family reported her missing when she didn’t show up for her shift at work Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Independence police at 816-325-7330 or local law enforcement.