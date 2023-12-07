INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing 32-year-old man with autism Thursday.

Police said 32-year-old Daniel Gutridge was last seen at the Pepperwood Apartments near E. 37th Terrace and Jackson Drive, behind Centerpoint Medical Center.

Independence police said Gutridge was walking westbound from the apartment complex around 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

Gutridge is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black jeans.

Police said Gutridge has autism and is non-verbal. Anyone who sees Gutridge is asked to call IPD at 816-836-3600.