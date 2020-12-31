Independence police searching for 22-year-old man missing since Christmas Eve

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a 22-year-old man who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Ryan Strup left his home in the 1600 block of S. Claremont Avenue on the night of Dec. 24. He was walking southbound and has not been seen since.

Police say Strup has a diminished mental capacity from a traumatic brain injury, and his family is concerned about his safety.

He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie over a white Mizzou pullover jacket, with blue jeans and blue Nike shoes with camo soles.

Anyone with information or who sees Strup is asked to call Independence police at 816-836-3600.