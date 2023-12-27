INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over two months.

Evelina Wagner is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, black and red sneakers and carrying a Deadpool backpack.

Her family last saw her on Oct. 22 at the Executive Inn and Suits on U.S. 40 Highway in Independence. Her family said Wagner is known to stay at homeless camps along 40 Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Independence Police Det. Winans at 816-325-7347 or by email at wwinans@indepmo.org.