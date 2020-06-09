Independence police searching for 6-year-old boy, taken by non-custodial father

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are trying to located a 6-year-old boy who was taken by his father who does not have custody.

Banx Lopez-Robb is described as 4-feet-tall, weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red Jordan gym shorts and Nike slides shoes.

Police say 39-year-old Robbie Lee Lopez, the little boy’s non-custodial father, took him between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday from a home near E. 37th Terrace South and Scott Avenue.

Officials say Lopez was believed to be highly intoxicated. He also has numerous warrants for his arrest and has a history of assault and being armed.

Lopez was driving a silver 2019 Nissan Pathfinder with an unknown license plate.

Anyone who sees Banx or Lopez or has information is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-836-3600.