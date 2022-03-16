INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl Wednesday.

Joniah Howard was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Hocker Terrace.

She is described as 5-feet-tall and 120 pounds, wearing a gray hooding with a pink heart, gray sweatpants and with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone who sees Joniah or has any information is asked to call Independence police at 816-836-3600 or email leads@indepmo.org, reference case number 22-15933.

