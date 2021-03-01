Independence police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing teen who might be fleeing the state.

Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagenga’s family reported the 16-year-old missing Monday. She was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at her home near E. 24th Street S. and S. Scott Avenue in Independence.

Police believe Levis is with 26-year-old Jose Miguel Martinez-Hernandez, who is a citizen of Honduras, and they might be heading to Texas together. It’s unclear what vehicle they could be in.

Levis is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez-Hernandez is pictured below.

Anyone who sees the two or knows where they are is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-836-3600.

Jose Miguel Martinez-Hernandez