Independence Police searching for missing 54-year-old man needing medication

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing Independence man.

Paul Jensen was last seen near E. 9th Street South and S. Arlington Street in Independence at 6 a.m. Friday. He left his home on foot between 5-6 a.m. and has not returned.

The 54-year-old is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 195 pounds with gray hair, a white beard and brown eyes. He has an orthopedic boot on his right foot and was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, gray shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoe on his left foot. Police said he wears glasses and walks with a cane.

Jensen has multiple health issues, including diabetes, and doesn’t have his necessary medicine with him, according to officials.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911 immediately or call Independence Police at 816-325-7300 or 816-325-7258.