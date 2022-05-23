INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred last Wednesday.

Investigators said the vehicle is believed to be a gray/silver Dodge Magnum that fled from the scene in the area of 39rd Street and Lynn.

Police said the vehicle has damages to the passenger side rear door and quarter panel.

Officers were called to the area on a shooting call at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Before arrival, another caller told police that someone was laying on the sidewalk a few blocks away on E. 39th Street and S. Pleasant Street.

The victim who died on the scene was later identified as 18-year-old Khristian Wright. The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information on the owner or the vehicle, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

