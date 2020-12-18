Independence police seek man for questioning in relation to deadly shooting of woman

Independence police are looking for Brandon McDaniel as they investigate the killing of Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Homicide investigators in Independence identified a woman they believe was shot and killed on Wednesday, and released information about a man they want to talk to.

IPD says officers went to a home on Thursday night at 6 in the 9900 block of E. 36th Street and found a dead woman who was shot. They identified her as Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr, a 22-year-old black female from Independence.

Detectives want to speak with 26-year-old Brandon McDaniel. He’s 6’0″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and has facial hair. He’s believed to be homeless and considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say he walks frequently and uses public transit.

If you know anything about the deadly shooting or where McDaniel is, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.