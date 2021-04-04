Independence police seek missing woman last seen Saturday night

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, her family believes she may be in danger.

IPD says that Jamila K. Sullivan was picked up by an unknown person where she works in the 1800 block of S. Swope Drive, and hasn’t been seen since. Redwood of Independence is at that address, a nursing and rehabilitation center. She’s a Black female who is 5’9″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call IPD at (816) 836-3600.