Independence police seeking tips in 2005 cold case murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case murder.

The body of Lakota R. Renville, 22, was found beaten and stabbed in an illegal dump site near 92nd and Pitcher Road on Oct. 16, 2005.

Lakota’s body was wrapped in a Southwestern style blanket.

She is of Native American descent and family members from South Dakota are hoping for tips that will help solve her case.

There is a $2,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.