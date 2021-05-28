Independence police sends reminder of juvenile curfew

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — With school finishing up for the year and summer vacation getting started, the Independence Police Department is sending a reminder to parents about a juvenile curfew in a part of the city.

People under the age of 18 in the I-70/MO 291 Highway District are not permitted on public streets, public grounds, in public buildings, amusement places, dining services, vacant buildings or shops.

The curfew is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. and was initially put in place as a response to a string of violence and disturbances in the area and the Independence Center.

The district sits south of US 40 Highway, north of 39th Street, east of Little Blue Parkway and west of MO 291 Highway.

The Independence Center has its own curfew in place not allowing unsupervised minors under the age of 17 to be in the mall after 3 p.m. every day.

The police department encourages citizens to report suspicious activity by calling 911 or 816-836-3600.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android