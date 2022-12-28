INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say an officer shot and critically wounded a person who exited a vehicle armed with a handgun early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Investigations Team says this happened while Independence officers were conducting a routine proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway just after midnight.

Sergeant Chris Depue says the officer turned on his emergency lights while doing a vehicle check, and one person got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun. The officer shot and struck that person. Officers then began first aid before that person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt in this shooting.

Sgt. Depue says the investigation will continue with a review of video surveillance and witness interviews. Police haven’t identified the person shot or said what led to the initial vehicle check.

FOX4 will update this story with more details as we confirm more information.