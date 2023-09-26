INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence utilities customers will soon see an increase in their electric bills.

Beginning in October, Independence Power & Light will return to 2012 electric rates, a 6% rate increase. The city said this change comes after a series of 6% cumulative discounts that previous city leaders authorized. Independence has not had a rate increase since 2012.

On average, Independence residents will see their electric bills increase by $10. The city noted that customers who use more electricity might see their bills go up by an average of $15.

“We understand that all rate changes are stressful and frustrating for families as they plan their budgets,” the city said in a Facebook post last month.

But Independence argues even with the 6% rate increase, the city’s rates are among the lowest in the area.

Independence said the rate increase will generate between $6-8 million in annual revenue for Independence Power & Light. The extra revenue will go toward maintenance projects, as well as tree trimming and other preventative work.

Customers with questions can contact Independence Power & Light at 816-325-7930.