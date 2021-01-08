Independence residents to be billed for 60 days of utilities after cyber attack

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Residents will soon receive city utility bills again after a cyber attack on the payment portal caused a lull in billing.

Those bills, coming early in the week of Dec. 11, will account for the time lost, according to the City of Independence. That means residents will see charges for about 60 days worth of utility use all at once.

City workers found out on Dec. 7 that outside forces were trying to get into the data system, which holds information of about 54,000 customers. Officials took the portal offline at that time.

Residents were unable to go online and pay their utility bills for the majority of December. The portal finally opened back up at the end of the month.

A Twitter thread by the City stated that there are “no credit card fees, late fees or penalties” charged at this time. They are also not shutting anyone’s utilities off.

“Customers are strongly encouraged to contact the Customer Services team to discuss payment arrangements if needed,” the City tweeted.

Utility Bill Update – City of Independence Utilities customers will begin receiving their bills early next week. These bills are delayed due technical problems outside of the billing system. Bills will represent usage for approximately 60 days. — @cityofIndepmo (@CityOfIndepMO) January 8, 2021

Go to the Independence payment portal