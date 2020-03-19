Independence School District handing out free lunches to kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The coronavirus outbreak and school closures have left some families in need.

That's why the Independence School District and volunteers are stepping up to make sure kids don't go hungry.

On Wednesday, volunteers handed out to-go lunches for students in the district.

“A lot of parents don’t have to provide food and meals on a daily basis because that’s provided for them at school and so that’s not always in the budget,” said volunteer Hayley Woods with Revive Church.

Parent Dustin Edwards said he understands why schools are closed, but it's a stretch on an already tight budget with four kids at home.

“The whole school closing, you know, I get it. It’s understandable. So this is awesome. What they’re doing is great," he said.

Lunches are being handed out at various schools in the Independence School District. All parents have to do is drive up and get them.

For Superintendent Dale Herl, it's all about serving the community.

“Schools are much more than just educational entities, and we wanted to make sure that all of our kids' needs are met here. So not only do we have the online services and online curriculum and Chromebooks, but we have things like lunches we’re providing to our kids," he said.

Grab-and-go lunches are available at the following sites: Bridger Middle School, Randall Elementary, Truman high School, Van Horn High School and William Chrisman High School between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Children should be present for lunch pick-up.

Lunches are available Thursday, March 19. There will not be meals on Friday, March 20.

Meal distribution will resume Monday, March 23. More information and updated locations can be found here.