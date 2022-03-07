INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence School District is partnering with Dolly Parton. You heard that right. The country icon’s Imagination Library is giving students who sign up a free book once a month. They are making it possible for kids through COVID relief funds.

Inside a book you can find new friends, imaginary worlds, and the love of reading. In Mrs. Kimbrough’s Head Start class at Hanthorn Early Education she works to instill that love every day. She teaches children from three to five years old.

“Planting that information so they’ll be livelong readers is very important,” Diana Kimbrough said.

In the back of many of the books in her room is a tiny photo of a woman many of the kids may not know. Dolly Parton.

When asked who Dolly Parton is the kids had some interesting answers.

“The author and the illustrator,” Leif Floyd said.

“Hmm… I don’t know,” Nixon Love said.

“She’s a singer?” Sir’Sam Dunlap said.

A singer, sure, but what Parton has said she’s most proud of is getting books into the hands of children without cost. The Imagination Library was founded in the 1990s and more than 150 million books have been gifted through the program. She started the non-profit after watching her own father struggle with literacy.

“The Imagination Library is such a great program for families in the Independence School District to get a free book every month for kids from birth to five years old,” Hanthorn principal, Phong Nguyen said.

Mrs. Kimbrough’s class and all the children in the entire Independence School District border from birth to five can get a free book delivered to their home thanks to the partnership.

“Cool,” Dunlap said.

“So excited,” Jade Wright said.

“Having something tangible in your hand is so important. Technology is great but there’s nothing greater than a real book and I think that her efforts building literacy in the United States is a wonderful thing,” Kimbrough said.

The district is using COVID relief funds to sponsor the project. They are paying about $25 per child each year for kids to receive their books. In the first week 500 families signed up for the program with the district.

“The more that children see how much fun reading can be, and how much love is in reading we can instill that love for them,” Nguyen said.

“You have that memory connected to reading you’re much more likely to repeat that. You’re doing to do that as a parent yourself. You’re going to do that with other kids. I think a lot of it is that simple moment of being connected,” Kimbrough said.

While the books come straight to their house, Mrs. Kimbrough’s kids have a message for the Queen of Country herself.

“Thank you!” Wright said.

“Read a book with me!” Dunlap said.

You don’t have to have a student in the Independence School District to join the program, but the child does need to live inside the ISD boundary. If you would like to sign up through the district you can do so here.