Independence schools among first in metro to return to class — in person

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The first wave of Missouri public school students are returning to class on Monday, including a local district.

Independence School District has the distinction of being one of the first in the metro to start the school year, and most students will physically be in the classroom.

Of course, it’s all happening within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and not everyone is happy about the district’s model for return.

One online group calls itself Missourians for Educational Change. Its members are advocating for all-virtual learning. Some of them are planning a protest in front of the district offices Saturday.

But so far the group hasn’t made an impact on the Independence School District’s plans. In fact, this year at ISD enrollment is up.

Families had the choice between in-person and remote learning. For those who opted for in-person education, elementary school students are coming back in person every day. Older students will have a split-hybrid schedule.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said he’s confident in their protocols after a zero-transmission session of summer school.

“We’ve had increased protocols as far as social distancing, cleaning protocols. We have much smaller class sizes,” Herl said.

But Andrew Rexroat, a member of Missourians for Educational Change, said they’ve received a deluge of messages from people concerned about the reopening but also about sharing their feelings publicly.

“Dozens of teachers. And I want to say we just formed. It’s not like we’re a well-known group,” Rexroat said.

While some posts share loose-talk that FOX4 has been unable to confirm, some members have shared they fear retribution for requesting the unpaid sabbatical the district offered.

Just 17 Independence School District employees out of about 2,600 made that request for the sabbatical, a spokesperson for the district confirmed.

Rexroat said some teachers feel intimidated.

“They told staff that they would furlough them if they had to do online school. That would be the only school district in the area that has told teachers they will furlough them if they end up having to go online,” Rexroat said.

“There’s a lot of, ‘I’m super scared. I don’t know what I’m going to do,'” said Rexroat, referring to more posts.

For now, ISD is keeping its reopening plans fluid. The district has not adopted gating protocols like some other districts in the area.

Herl said teachers are excited to get back to teaching in and out of the classroom.

“Everyone has a different situation,” he said. “They may be nervous about coming back. Some are caring for elderly parents, so they’ve chosen to do that. But the great thing, no matter what, at the end of the day, whenever they’re ready to come back they have a job waiting for them.”

Athletics will be going on as normal and in-person. In fact, Herl said the first district football game is next Friday. His son, he said, is quarterback for one of the teams playing.

It’s not just Missourians for Educational Change that’s pushing back against Independence’s plans.

On Friday, the Jackson County Health Department said it strongly recommends school districts delay the start of classes until after Labor Day.

And when they do resume, health officials are urging them to utilize remote learning — not in-person.

The health department said these recommendations are based off the latest COVID-19 case data.