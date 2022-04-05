INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Tuesday is an Election Day in many Kansas City area locations.

One group of Jackson County candidates is crying foul after learning posted election signs aren’t allowed at polling places.

Educators said this decision was made with kids in mind. Signs suggest this may be an Election Day with a dash of controversy.

Independence City Council member Mike Steinmeyer, who is also a write-in candidate for that city’s mayoral position, is among the candidates angry over a policy change at polling places.

Thirteen of Independence’s public schools are used as polling locations. In March, Independence Public Schools notified candidates via mail that election signs are no longer permitted on school grounds.

The policy focuses mainly on signs that are posted in visible areas since they’re visible to students at the schools.

“My opponents. My polling team. We were not prepared for that,” Steinmeyer said. “It’s not good for any candidate. It’s not even good for the voters.”

Steinmeyer said candidates were confused because they spotted signs on school grounds during a recent primary election. Steinmeyer said state officials told him candidates could hold signs and pass out literature, so long as they were outside 25 feet of the polling entrance. A spokesperson for the Missouri Secretary of State’s office confirmed that provision to FOX4 on Tuesday.

Dr. Dale Herl, Independence School District’s superintendent, said the policy was established in March to remove negative imagery from schools. The superintendent displayed an applicable sample — an election sign that campaigned against a recent candidate using negative language.

Herl said his office didn’t get any calls from candidates concerning the change before now. The superintendent added his emphasis was on signs on stakes driven into the ground, which are more permanent and visible to children in many cases.

“We talk all the time about bullying. Whenever you see negative campaign signs going up all over the place, particularly at our schools, it’s something we don’t want our kids exposed to,”Dr. Herl said on Tuesday.

Herl said the policy applies to all elections — including ones that could affect school bond issues benefitting the distinct.

Steinmeyer said he won’t rule out appealing election results, depending on the outcome.