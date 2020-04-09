Independence sets up phone bank to answer COVID-19 questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, people have a lot of questions.

The city of Independence is trying something now. They've recently set up a phone bank and are taking calls to answer general questions about COVID-19.

"Folks are looking for ways to keep their life moving along normally. Some folks have some urgent calls," Independence Emergency Preparedness Manager, Dante Gliniecki said.

Phone operators are servicing people who live in Independence and eastern Jackson County by passing along vital health, city and volunteer services information.

"We're just trying to operate a regional information bank for people to find out all things COVID-19 in the Kansas City area," Independence Emergency Operation Center Manager, Janelle Bird said.

The city says since starting operations last week, the phone bank receives roughly 40 calls each day. Most questions have been in regards to the city's stay-at-home order.

"There is so much [information] it's difficult for a person to absorb all of it effectively and make sense of it," Gliniecki said.

One call at a time, the city of Independence hopes to keep people informed during this pandemic.

The phone bank will take calls Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. You can contact the bank at 816-.325.7033.