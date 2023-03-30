INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police respond to an argument at an Independence hotel Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the Clarion Point Hotel around 9:50 a.m. after someone in one of the rooms called for help.

The caller was locked in the bathroom and told dispatchers someone in the hotel room had a weapon.

Independence police said the caller left the room after officers arrived and is safe.

The person with the weapon refused to leave and surrender to officers. Police said tactical officers took the suspect into custody after deploying chemical devices into the room.

Detectives are still investigating the disturbance.