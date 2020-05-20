Independence teen charged in murder of 36-year-old local musician

BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — An Independence teen is now facing murder charges for the death of a local musician.

According the charging documents, it all started when 36-year-old Jason Juszczyk, singer for the local band “Grapple the Sun,” walked out of the Phillips 66 specifically at 8301 E. Truman Road.

Juszczyk allegedly told a group of four people who were out outside of the business that they needed to “get out of there” and go home.

That’s when 17-year-old Camryn A. Wilkins, of Independence, Missouri, allegedly began arguing with Juszczyk.

The probable cause statement says at one point Juszczyk placed his hands around Wilkins’ neck and pushed him up against the wall of the gas station.

When the others in the group tried to separate the two, Wilkins allegedly pulled out a gun and fired five shots.

Juszczyk fell to the ground, and the four people, including Wilkins, took off.

Court documents said the entire thing was caught on surveillance video.

Wilkins is being held on a $250,000 bond and faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.