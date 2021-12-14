Independence teen says suspects drove up next to her car and started shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Investigations in Independence continue after police handled six shootings within 24 hours.

Two of them may be linked, but the others don’t seem to be.

One shooting involved a 16-year-old girl, Serenity Lambert, who said her car was shot at multiple times.

“They got next to me, got parallel with me tire to tire and started shooting,” Lambert said.

Lambert said her life could’ve ended in a matter of seconds.

“I could be in the hospital,” said Lambert. “I could be dead right now and somehow I’m living, but it doesn’t feel like I’m living. It feels like all a dream.”

Lambert said she was driving down 23rd Street and Cottage Avenue when someone inside a SUV started shooting in her direction.

“I was like this can’t be real,” Lambert said. “It didn’t feel real to me at all.”

Lambert said the gunman fired six shots.

Four of them hit her car.

Lambert said she doesn’t know why she was targeted but thinks it could be connected to another person that drove her car before.

Her boyfriend was driving behind her and saw it all.

“You see your girlfriend getting shot at, you’re right behind her and everything is going on and you can’t do anything about it,” Larry Cannon, Lambert’s boyfriend, said.

Lambert said she did call police but is still left with the trauma.

"I don't know if it'll happen again," she said. "I'm scared to go in that exact some spot."