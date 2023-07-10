INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As frustrations continue to mount over Jackson County property assessments, one city is poised to take an unprecedented step: filing a lawsuit against the county.

The Jackson County Assessor’s Office said nearly 35,000 homeowners have filed appeals. Originally the deadline to appeal was set for Monday, but last week, the county extended that deadline to July 31.

“A municipality is saying to its county that it sits in this is not right,” Independence Councilman Mike Steinmeyer said.

People from every city in Jackson County have voiced concerns over how property assessment values have drastically increased. Some property owners have seen huge increases their assessments, which would lead to increases in property taxes as well.

“There have been delays. There’s been lots of excuses without a lot of communication,” Steinmeyer said.

He’s introduced a resolution, quoting from a class-action lawsuit already filed saying:

“The defendants actions have resulted in ‘illegal and unlawful increases in the assessed value of real property through Jackson County, thereby threatening class members with imminent harm in the form of unlawful and illegal tax increases.'”

FOX4 reached out to the Jackson County Assessor’s Office to ask more questions. The office directed us to a website that explains how the process works and addresses what they describe as misinformation about how the assessments are calculated and how much control they have.

“What I want the people of Independence to know is that we are hearing you and we are going to do what we can to stand with you,” Steinmeyer said.

The city of Independence will vote on this resolution next Monday night.

As for the assessment appeals process, that must be wrapped up by Aug. 31.