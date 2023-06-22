INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence is celebrating plans to eliminate an eyesore. It’s a site that’s become a frequent spot for crime and homeless squatters.

Neighbors along S. Noland Road complain their “blue light special” turned sour.

City councilmembers have approved nearly $200,000 to demolish a former Kmart location that sits near I-70 off Canterbury Places, which has sat vacant since 2017.

It’s become a resting place for homeless people and vandalism during the past six years.

Neighbors complain the old store has become a resting place for homeless people, as well as the problems they’ve brought with them.

Independence Police officers have been called there 275 times in the past three years. Concerns have included graffiti, broken windows, fires, and flooding.

“If we could get something there that’s profitable, or to get people jobs to open up the job market a little bit more, that’d be great,” Andy White, who lives nearby, said.

The Noland Road Community Improvement District represents more than 150 businesses in that area. Gerry Winship, a former Missouri state senator, manages that agency. He estimates the city has been unable to collect roughly $2 million in property taxes and the absentee owner hasn’t responded to citations.

“You can see all the windows are broken out of it. People went in and out of it all the time. It’s been not good for the neighborhood or the businesses around there,” Winship said on Thursday.

The city expect the demolition to begin sometime in the next two months.

Independence Fourth District Councilmember Dan Hobart believes this location will be highly sought by developers, but the unusable building and the homeless people involved must be addressed.

“They start fires. They cook their food. They live there and do things people do inside their house and there’s no plumbing. No electricity. It’s not safe, secure or healthy,’ Hobart said.

Published reports indicate only three active Kmart locations remain in the United States. The old Independence store in question was also a Venture location at one point in time.