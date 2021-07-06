Independence updates assault ordinance to protect LGBTQ+ community

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The Independence City Council voted on Monday night to update city ordinances related to assault charges that will protect victims targeted for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said it’s important to regularly review the city’s codes and ordinances.

“With this update, we further remind our citizens we are a welcoming community committed to protecting all of our citizens and truly an Independence for all,” Weir said.

This expands the existing ordinance which included protections for individuals targeted due to race, ancestry, religion, color, sex, marital status, age, national origin, or handicap.

You can read the updates to the ordinance below: