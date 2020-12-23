Independence utility payment system back online after city takes it down due to cyber attack

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence says its online utility payment portal is back up and running again after being down for over two weeks due to a cyber attack.

The city voluntarily took all systems offline when staff noticed suspicious activity and shared more about the issue via social media on Dec. 7.

City Manager Zach Walker previously told FOX4 that outside forces tried to get into the data system that holds information of about 54,000 customers.

Since then, residents have been unable to go online and pay their utility bills. Instead, they’ve had to make payments in person at City Hall or at the Utility Center via cash or a check.

But on Wednesday, city leaders said the payment portal is live once again.

The city stressed there are no late fees until further notice, and utilities will not be shut off through at least Jan. 30, 2021.

Other Independence services that have been taken offline could continue in the coming days as the systems are reviewed and the city restores a secure network.

Many residents who previously spoke with FOX4 were concerned about the security of their personal information after the ransomware attack.

Although the city did not directly address this in a recent statement, it did say its investigation is still ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The city also reminded customers that payment information entered on the utilities portal goes directly to the payment processer and is not maintained by the city’s systems.

Independence leaders also addressed several frequently asked questions about the outage and utility billing. Here are direct responses provided by the city:

1. When will bills go out? Paper and electronic?

Paper and electronic bills will both go out when billing resumes. We anticipate the customers should start receiving those billing statements after the Christmas holiday.

2. How many days will this bill cover?

Once billing resumes those customers who have not received a November statement will receive those statements. No customers will receive a December billing statement. The January billing statement will cover both December and January.

The days in the billing cycle will vary depending on when they were read last. The information for the number of days the bill covers will be listed on the billing statement for the customer to see.

Customers will be able to request an extended payment arrangement to cover this longer than usual billing cycle by contacting Customer Services at (816)325-7930 or utilitycustomerservice@indepmo.org.

3. How much time do I have to pay?

No penalties will be assessed until further notice. Customers are encouraged to make payment toward their account and the payment period for this statement will be extended.

4. Were bills estimated or meters actually read?

The city makes every effort to obtain meter readings monthly, unless inclement weather or technical problems prevent us from doing so. If you have questions about your bill please contact Customer Services.

5. I had a credit before this event, will I still have it?

Any credit on the customer’s account will apply toward any new charges.

6. When will my electronic payment be deducted?

Electronic payments (auto bank drafting) will resume immediately after access to the city’s system has been granted. We anticipate funds to be withdrawn before the end of the year.

7. When will we get bills back on track?

As soon as the system is available, billing will resume. Unfortunately December statements will not be generated. January statements will cover usage from November through the customer’s cycle read in January.

8. I received a shut-off notice at the beginning of December. Are you shutting things off?

There are no shut-offs for commercial or residential customers through at least Jan. 30, 2021.

9. How can I pay now?

All payment forms will be accepted beginning Monday, Dec. 28. The Independence Utilities Center is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; drive thru is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a night drop box available 24 hours/7 days a week for customers to leave payments at City Hall. All city offices are closed on Dec. 24, and Dec. 25 in honor of the Christmas holiday.

10. I cannot pay the full amount. Are there services to help me?

CARES ACT funding is available thru Dec. 30 by applying at CSLhousing.org and IRAP funds may also be available.

Customers are also encouraged to contact Customer Services to make payment arrangements if and when needed.

11. How can I verify my usage v. my bill?

The meter readings are listed on your bill along with the date read. You can read your meter at any time and compare. Electric meters are typically located outside of the homes, water meters are either located in a meter pit or in the home itself.

12. Are there late fees or penalties?

No, all late fees and penalties have been waived until further notice.

13. Are there credit card fees?

No, all fees have been waived until further notice.