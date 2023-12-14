INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence will be relying on AI-based technology this winter to improve its response to winter snow storms.

Independence spent $9,000 on the technology but expects it will save them at least $50,000 by better allocating supplies of salt and brine and knowing how many people to call in to drive salt trucks and snow plows.

Independence has added seven physical road sensors to the ten virtual sensors it launched last year.

The city’s municipal services operations manager says the first of its kind technology in the Metro has been a game changer in pinpointing how best to prepare and respond to winter storms.

“The amount of salt that we use the approach we take whether we are plowing, we are treating whatever that is. We are able to hone that in based on what those ground sensors do, so we know when it hits 30, (degrees) we are going to start to see that bonding,” Zan McKinney, Municipal Services Operations Manager, said.

The sensors located across the city’s 72 square miles give them real-time information on precipitation levels, road grip, and temperatures both in the air and most importantly on the street’s surface.

The data is provided in three-minute intervals, but also uses AI to predicts how those readings will change over time. Real time snow depths will help crews know where to send the plows first.

“Us being able to know what it is in those zones of the city lets us get into those areas quicker much better response back for our residents and everything,” McKinney said.

McKinney said the sensors are now more affordable as they’ve become battery operated. Those batteries last about three years. Funding comes from the city’s streets sales tax.