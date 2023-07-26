INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The heat is on, but that won’t keep a team of roofers from supporting a U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Independence. He gets a new roof and gutters, thanks to a generous team of people and a generous company.

Truman-Heritage Habitat for Humanity continues its efforts, helping close to a dozen deserving veterans each. Tim Tevis is one of them.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Tevis said. “I’m blessed. I’m truly blessed.”

He served three years in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm. The same time Matthew Macon’s dad was in the military.

“There’s a pretty good chance this man helped support my dad,” Macon said. “This is a pretty minimal thing to give back to someone who very potentially backed up my father at war.”

Macon is a partner at JG Contracting and Storm Restorations of America,” the company putting on Tevis’ new roof.

It’s part of the Owen Corning Roof Deployment Project. Since 2016, They’ve given new roofs to more than 450 military members.

“The lifeline of this country is based on the blood of the veterans,” Tevis said. “If you see a veteran who needs help try to help them. and for the veterans out there don’t be afraid to ask

because it’s always there.”

In May, Tevis lost his leg due to an infection. His mom dialed up Habitat for Humanity to make the house accessible. Four days later, volunteers were there.

“It’s just overwhelming and it’s all come together so quick,” Tevis said.

Habitat for Humanity is redoing Tevis’ bathroom to make it accessible.

Volunteers also put in a ramp to the front door and added a new back porch.

Fast forward to July, it’s hot.

“This is part of working in the Midwest, it gets hot, it gets steamy,” Macon said. “We’ll stay hydrated.”

Kansas City had the warmest overnight low temps since 2006, at 82 degrees, and things only got hotter.

“I really feel for ’em,” Tevis said, “but I really appreciate it, too.”

But it’s Macon’s team who shares their gratitude for Tevis’ service. Macon said working in the heat is worth it — 100 times over.

“From the bottom of my heart I would absolutely say thank you to every veteran that has stepped up and everything that they’ve done to support and defend this country,” Macon said, “and give me the opportunity to do what I do every day.”

If you know a veteran who earned this kind of support, visit Truman-Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s website and apply.

“I’ll never be able to repay all this, the only thing I can do is donate and try to help anyway I can and pay it forward,” Tevis said.