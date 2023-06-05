INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence votes to end its ban on pit bulls.

The Independence City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to repeal the ban after thousands of people signed a petition against it. The vote was followed by an applause.

The new ordinance will go into effect on August 4, 2023.

The city council had 90 days to either put the ban on a ballot for voters to decide or 30 days to ban it themselves.

Last month the council voted against putting it on the ballot.

The pit bull ban started 17 years ago after a pit bull mauled a man.

The council is still reviewing the city’s dangerous dog ordinance to see if there are changes or improvements they can make.

Kansas City Pet Project says its data shows pit bulls aren’t more prone to biting humans or being violent compared to other dog breeds.