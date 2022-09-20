INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — People living and working in certain areas of Independence may experience water pressure issues for much of the afternoon Tuesday.

The city said crews worked to repair water main breaks earlier in the day. While most of the issues are fixed, some people may continue to experience lower-than-normal water pressure until the late afternoon or early evening.

The city said these are the areas impacted:

East U.S. 24 Highway from South Kentucky Road to Blue Ridge Boulevard

Anderson Street from East U.S 24 Highway to 8803 Anderson Street

South Kentucky Road from East U.S 24 Highway to Lexington Avenue

Lexington Avenue from South Kentucky Road to 8911 Lexington Avenue

The city’s water department thanks customers for their patience.

