INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Crews in Independence are working to repair two water mains that broke Tuesday afternoon.

The city warns that people living in areas near the mains may experience lower than normal water pressure into Tuesday evening.

Impacted areas include:

39th Street between South Vasser Avenue and Crysler Avenue

South Woodland Avenue from 39th Street to the dead end

South Fuller Avenue from 39th Street to the dead end

South Fuller Avenue from 39th Terrace to Forest Avenue

The city tweeted that low water pressure is expected to return to normal by 6 p.m. Tuesday.