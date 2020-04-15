Independence water park will not open for 2020 season facing pandemic

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officials with the city have announced that Adventure Oasis Water Park will remain closed for the 2020 season.

Mayor Eileen Weir said the decision, which was announced on April 15, is part of the city’s role in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus and protecting residents.

“This will involve tough decisions,” Weir said in a statement. “We hope to plan family events later this spring and summer as our parks and public spaces are allowed to reopen.”

The statement gave two main reasons for the seasonal closure. One stated there were “budgetary considerations” in opening the water park for a limited season. The other reason was an “abundance of caution for the public health.”

Refunds will start immediately for season pass holders, according to the statement. Payments made with credit cards will be automatically reimbursed to that card. People who paid with cash or checks will receive reimbursement checks in the mail. All refunds will be processed within 30 days.