Independence woman charged in overnight shooting in Raytown that left man dead

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 24-year-old woman is now facing charges for murder after a man was killed early Wednesday in Raytown.

Daizhane Redmond, of Independence, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County. The victim was identified early Wednesday evening as Michael T. Wright.

Police were called to a unit at Valencia Apartments near E. 87th Street and Lane Avenue at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday for an armed disturbance. Dispatch also received a call from neighbors who heard gunfire and said there was a bullet hole in their apartment.

Court records say just minutes before these two calls, Wright had called police, saying his girlfriend had a gun and “she’s trying to kill me.”

When police arrived, they found Wright shot. Medics took him to a local hospital where he died.

Officers also saw a woman, later identified as Redmond, leaving the scene at a high speed when they arrived. They stopped the woman down the road and took her into custody shortly after the shooting.

Court documents say she told detectives in an interview that she had gone to Wright’s apartment to return his vehicle. According to police, Redmond initially said Wright grabbed a gun in the bedroom and stood up, so she took it from him and shot him.

As she explained the incident again, though, she told police he stood up and started to approach her, so she told him not to move several times while pointing the gun at him, court records say. When Wright moved toward the closet, he reportedly said, “Daizhane, don’t do it, don’t do it.”

That’s when Redmond told police she shot him one time. He fell to the floor and said, “I’m dead. I’m dead,” according to court documents. Redmond fled in the vehicle she had been planning to return.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash only.